New Musical Based on the Life of Luciano Pavarotti is in the Works

A new musical is in the works about the late legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti, Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail reports.

The musical is inspired by the Italian opera star's life, and features remastered recordings of his voice. A rehearsed run-through is planned for later this summer. The show is directed and created by Michael Gracey, who is collaborating on the musical with producer John Berry and musician Jacob Collier.

"We're workshopping it in London this year, sooner rather than later," Gracey said. "The show will have a story, and, of course, there's all the singing, and it will be Pavarotti's voice. All the high Cs will be there."

There will not, however, be an actor portraying the singer. Gracey hinted that 3D and other computer-generated screen technology will be used, but did not disclose further details.

Photo Credit: Ron Howard's documentary 'Pavarotti'