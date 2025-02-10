New Music Ensemble Percussia to Perform at At The Church-in-the-Gardens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queens-based new music ensemble Percussia will present Psalms and More in March, a concert on Saturday, March 8 at 8:00 PM at The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave.,Forest Hills, Queens, NY.

Percussia will join with the combined choirs of Forest Hills Choir and The Church-in-the-Gardens Choir, led by Maestro Ben Arendsen, to present a concert of music celebrating Lent, as well as the release of Percussia's recent album, Plucked & Struck.

Percussia will perform two works by the Church's Music Director, Dr. Sunny Knable: Three Lenten Psalms, scored for harp, percussion and choir, along with envelop(e), a work he wrote for Percussia during the pandemic for Celtic harp and Orff xylophone. Rounding out the program will be other works for harp and keyboard percussion, including several highlights from Percussia's recent album release.

Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon (percussion and Artistic Director) and Susan Jolles (harp). Copies of the groups' CD, featuring one of Maestro Knable's compositions, will be available for purchase.

The March 8 event is free and open to the public, courtesy of the Music Performance Trust Fund. Additional funding provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon and also featuring harpist Susan Jolles, flutist Margaret Lancaster, violist Lev Zhurbin and percussionist Frank Cassara, Percussia's unique instrumentation of percussion, harp, flute, and viola gives the group its one-of-a-kind Signature Sound. Their varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries. Visit their website at http://www.percussia.org/ and like them at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070327835799. Ensemble photos are available at http://www.percussia.org/media/.