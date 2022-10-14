New Jersey High School Will Allow THE PROM Musical To Go On After Social Media Outcry

A New Jersey High School administration has backed down since allegedly moving to cancel their production of The Prom following 'community concern.' Word of the initial cancellation came after securing the rights, paying for materials, and announcing it as their spring musical, according to Rebecca Altschul, an alumnus of Cedar Grove High School.

Following Altschul's social media post, as the story continued to spread, a number of posters expressed plans to attend the next Board of Education hearing.

Altshul told BroadwayWorld "Within 12 hours of hearing, the [administration] has backed down and the show will go on!"

With the show back on, the school is scheduled to present The Prom: High School Edition March 2nd through 5th, 2023 - according to licensor Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

At least 16 schools across the United States and Canada are scheduled to present The Prom now through spring 2024.

When word of the cancellation began to spread on social media, Original Broadway cast member Josh Lamon shared on social media "This is infuriating and deeply homophobic. There is nothing inappropriate in or about the show. [...] These kids deserve to know that they are seen and that this kind of hatred is wrong."

Caitlin Kinnunen, who originated the role of Emma in the show and earned a Tony Award nomination, also shared the call to action on her social media.

Anthony Grosso, Superintendent of Cedar Grove Public Schools told BroadwayWorld in a statement "When a musical is in the process of being produced at the high school level, shows that were meant for Broadway may have language in the script or in musical pieces that could be viewed as inappropriate to our younger audience or other members of the community. In that case a high school edition of that play would need to be developed to accommodate our potential audience. After further inquiry with the licensing organization, we were informed that a High School Edition of the Prom just became available. Therefore, Cedar Grove Public Schools fully supports producing the High School Edition of the musical The Prom, which was not previously available at the time of licensing."

Other musicals popular with high school audiences also have versions developed for younger audiences such as Heathers the Musical: Teen Edition and Legally Blonde The Musical JR.

In The Prom, Emma becomes an instant outcast - and a national headline - when her high school cancels the prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend. Sensing a chance to correct an injustice - and maybe get some good publicity along the way - a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma's small Indiana town.

But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they - or Emma - could have ever imagined. Cultures clash and the town erupts in chaos. The community's reputation, Emma's future and the actors' careers, all hang in the balance, until a true hero emerges to save the day.

Official materials for the production note "this new musical proves that standing up for yourself - and inspiring others to accept their differences - can make you the star you were always meant to be."

Shows previously presented at the high school include Hairspray, Shrek, Urinetown, and Les Miserables School Edition.