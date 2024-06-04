New Film About Songwriting Duo Rodgers and Hart in Development From Richard Linklater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Filmmaker Richard Linklater may be working on a new film called Blue Moon, about songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, Deadline reports.

The film gets its title from the 1934 balled of the same name, written by Rodgers and Hart. Blue Moon will cover the duo's parting of ways, and will follow Hart as he celebrates former partner Rodgers' success on opening night of Oklahoma!

The film is not confirmed to be Linklater's next project but a source tells Deadline that it is believed to be.

Robert Kaplow reportedly has written the script for Blue Moon and Linklater will produce the project alongside his manager John Sloss.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Rodgers and Hart worked together on 28 stage musicals and more than 500 songs from 1919 until Hart's death in 1943. Notable works include Pal Joey, Fly With Me, A Connecticut Yankee, The Boys From Syracuse, Babes in Arms, and many more.

Richard Linklater is also working on a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, based on the popular Sondheim musical, which will be shot every couple of years over the course of 20 years. The cast includes Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Mescal.