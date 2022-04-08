New Episodes of THE OLD PEOPLE'S CHANNEL Scripted Podcast Premiere

The OPC, an original scripted podcast series created and written by Richard Curtis has released its seventh and eighth episodes, each under 17 minutes, now available on all streaming platforms.



Previously on The OPC, 83-year-old Bernard Bentlee has launched a daring and breathtaking project - a television channel offering provocative content to senior viewers. His alarmed wife and daughter Annette are convinced that he has become dangerously senile. But his twenty-year-old granddaughter Ashley, who dotes on her grandpa, passionately supports his enterprise.



In the last episode, Annette has been scheming to put a stop to her father's efforts to launch the channel. To her shock, she learns that Ashley has been working for him. But an even bigger shock awaits her when she drops by unannounced to the show's studio.



In Episode Seven, "Mother & Child Reunion", Annette discovers that not only is Ashley working for Grandpa, but her older daughter as well - Madison, from whom she has been bitterly estranged. Can these deeply-damaged relationships be salvaged?



In Episode Eight, "To Grandmother's House We Go", we find Robbie, a young assistant producer for the channel, expecting to be fired after screwing up an interview with a notorious call girl. But maybe, just maybe, his blunder will turn into an opportunity.

A modern twist on the classic radio play format, The OPC is equal parts comedy and heart. Easy to binge and hard to forget, this is one podcast that will leave you wanting more.



The OPC is a Mozine Productions podcast, created and written by executive producer Richard Curtis and produced and directed by Megan Simard, with technical production, sound design, and music by Steve Mecca.



The cast of The OPC features Loni Ackerman, Opal Besson, Victoria Bundonis, Joe Cosentino, Peter Dichter, Dianna Dudley, Todd Faulkner, Kerry Frances, David Gibson, Nicole Greevy, Cary Hite, Shonita Joshi, Jamie Lee Kearns, Bunny Levine, Todd Lewis, Hilary Mann, Sevans Martinez, Steve Mecca, Kris Paredes, Marina Re, Merritt Reid, Peter Reznikoff, Richard Sacher, Megan Simard, Dick Terhune, Dan Truman, Jenne Vath, and Dathan B. Williams.



To listen, and for additional information, please visit TheOldPeoplesChannel.com.





EPISODE 7 "MOTHER & CHILD REUNION"



EPISODE 8 "TO GRANDMOTHER'S HOUSE WE GO"