New Block Of GYPSY Tickets Now On Sale

George C. Wolfe's new production of GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald has released a new block of tickets, on sale now. Tickets are now on sale for performances through Sunday, August 31, 2025.

About GYPSY

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway's ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we'll go in pursuit of the American dream.