Neil Simon's PLAZA SUITE Sets Hudson Theatre Box Office Record For The Fourth Time

Plaza Suite, the revival of the beloved Neil Simon play, has set a new box office record of $1,708,386.60 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for the week ending Sunday, June 12. This is the fourth time Plaza Suite has set the weekly record at the Hudson, the previous record was $1,684,195.50 set the week ending Sunday, April 24.

The hit comedy starring two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, begins its final four weeks of performances tonight. The production, which has been extended three times due to overwhelming demand, will end its stellar run Sunday, July 10.

In a joint statement, the producers said, "We thank Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick for their unwavering commitment to Plaza Suite during the two-year shutdown and for being a vital part of bringing Broadway back."

Plaza Suite also stars Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Brian Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

This production marks the first time Broderick and Parker have shared a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This event is Broderick's return to the words of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues.

Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon. This new production is the first revival of a Neil Simon play following his passing August 2018 at the age 91. He is remembered as one of the most celebrated, successful, and beloved writers in Broadway history having written more than 30 plays and musicals.

Plaza Suite began previews on Broadway on Friday, February 25 and opened Monday, March 28. The production played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from Wednesday, February 5, 2020 through Saturday, February 22, 2020.

The design team for Plaza Suite is two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director). Plaza Suite is general managed by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.plazasuitebroadway.com.