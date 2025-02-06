Neil Patrick Harris Joins Comedy Film SUNNY DANCER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Neil Patrick Harris has found his next screen project. According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning performer is set to appear in Sunny Dancer, a coming-of-age comedy film from British director Geroge Jacques. He joins a cast that also includes Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), James Norton, and Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer). The movie is aiming for a 2026 U. K. world premiere, with principal photography beginning this April.

Sunny Dancer is a "deeply personal, coming-of-age, comedy romance" that follows Ivy (Ramsey), a young girl who begrudgingly attends a summer camp for young people affected by cancer.

According to the synopsis, "Ivy is in her own hard-earned remission, and through her late-teen skepticism 'Chemo Camp' is considered both 'Cringe!' and a 'Hard Pass!'. But, actually, Sunny Dancer: turns out to be all about turning the 'Hard Pass' into the very best moments of life with love, true friendship, and optimism and humor."

Neil Patrick Harris won a Tony Award for his performance as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Proof, Cabaret, and Assassins. Onscreen, he has been seen in Doogie Howser, M.D., How I Met Your Mother and A Series of Unfortunate Events.