Neil Patrick Harris, Alanis Morissette, and More to Join the Fraggles

Neil Patrick Harris, Alanis Morissette, Jason Mraz, Common, Jason Mraz, Tiffany Haddish and Ziggy Marley will join the Fraggles in singing the beloved, classic Fraggle Rock theme song "Dance Your Cares Away" during the special season finale event of Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" next week! The mini-episode will debut for free around the world on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, May 26.

Featuring original, beloved characters, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt, "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" is an original collection of mini-episodes now streaming globally on Apple TV+ alongside Apple's lineup of award-winning, educational programming for kids and families. Each short form episode aims to show everyone how we are all connected through friendship through new stories and classic Fraggle songs from the same beloved characters of the classic 80s series.

"Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" is produced in accordance with the COVID-19 "Safer at Home" guidelines, and is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S. The series hails from The Jim Henson Company, and is executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

New episodes of "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" premiere every Tuesday and are available to stream globally for free exclusively on Apple TV+, a home for award-winning, premium children's programming including The Common Sense and Parents Choice Award winning "Helpsters" and "Ghostwriter" from Sesame Workshop; and the Annie and DGA Award-winning "Snoopy in Space," from Peanuts.

With families around the world staying at home, Apple is featuring curated collections of TV shows, movies, music, podcasts, books, apps and games for families and kids of all ages. These collections have been created to help parents inspire and entertain their kids and to assist teachers who are exploring creative ways to facilitate remote learning.

