Neil D'Astolfo to Host SH!T SHOW: VALENTINE'S EDITION

Created and hosted by Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News), SH!T SHOW is a comedic storytelling game show in which comedians, celebrities and everyday folx share their most embarrassing stories. "Everyone poops," as Taro Gomi's classic children's book reminds us, which means everyone has also pooped in less-than-ideal circumstances/places/their pants while on a packed Long Island Railroad train on Thanksgiving eve.

This month's poopologists (poop-inspired monologists, not poop-inspired mixologists) include Alli Brown (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Chris Cafero (Netflix's Inventing Anna), Joseph Lymous (2021 Just For Laughs New Face) and Ann Marie Yoo (Comedy Central). The Valentine's Edition of Sh!t Show will be held on Tuesday, February 8th at 7pm at 21 A Clinton Street In New York City.

SH!T SHOW is a fun and festive celebration of our crappiest moments (literally). In this special Valentine's Edition, a panel of New York City's funniest comedians will help shed light on the connection between the bedroom and the bathroom, answering the age-old question: "Why can't I poop at my boyfriend's apartment?" A night of interactive games and embarrassing stories, bring a partner or find a new one!

CAVEAT is New York's speakeasy stage for playful, intelligent nightlife. Join us and go home a little smarter and a little drunker. Our founding team includes a recovering theoretical physicist and a renegade museum tour guide: that love for science and unconventional storytelling is at the heart of Caveat's booking philosophy. We regularly host comedy, science talks, storytelling, concerts, trivia competitions, live recorded podcasts, and special events that defy description... you'll have to come experience them for yourself!