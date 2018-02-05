National Theatre Live Adds Two Shakespearean Classics, JULIUS CAESAR And MACBETH To Slate Of U.S. Cinema Offerings This Spring

Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live have a full line-up of top London stage productions set for U.S. cinema audiences in early 2018. Newly added titles include director Nicholas Hytner's Bridge Theatre production of "Julius Caesar" (March 22) and Rory Kinnear's return to the National Theatre stage as the title role in "Macbeth" (May 17). These two titles are in addition to Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (February 22), captured live from London's West End, and the fastest-selling show in London theatre history -- and most-watched NT Live broadcast -- "Hamlet" (March 8).

All four acclaimed shows will come to movie theaters nationwide as one-night events. "Julius Caesar" will broadcast at 7:30 p.m. local time, with all other titles screening at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets for all NT Live titles can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 500 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Tony Award winning director Nicholas Hytner's production of "Julius Caesar" will thrust the audience into the street party that greets Caesar's return, the congress that witnesses his murder, the rally that assembles for his funeral and the chaos that explodes in its wake. This thrilling show includes David Calder (Caesar), Ben Whishaw (Brutus), Michelle Fairley (Cassius) and David Morrissey (Mark Antony).

The ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war. Ruthlessly fighting to survive, the Macbeths are propelled toward the crown by forces of elemental darkness. Olivier Award winning actor Rory Kinnear ("Young Marx," "Othello") and Olivier Award nominee Anne-Marie Duff ("Oil," "Suffragette") return to the National Theatre to play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. Directed by the Artistic Director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris ("The Threepenny Opera," "London Road"), "Macbeth" will be captured live and shown in cinemas on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

"We are excited to once again partner with BY Experience and NT Live," said Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh. "Bringing the best London-theatre to audiences in the U.S. with 'Julius Caesar' and 'Macbeth' will give theatre fans the chance to witness Shakespeare's original work, featuring a modern take and stellar casts."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Grateful Dead and Dixie Chicks, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Steve McQueen: American Icon and In Our Hands, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About BY Experience

BY Experience kicked off the digital revolution of live events to movie theaters and other locations globally with David Bowie's 2003 Reality album launch and since then, over 30 million tickets have been sold worldwide for cinema events BY Experience has distributed globally. Current cinema series credits: Distribution Representative, The Met: Live in HD (Worldwide; since 2006), the UK's National Theatre Live (Ex-UK; since 2009), Bolshoi Ballet (North America; since 2014). BY Experience has executive produced and/or distributed several diverse programs for cinema including numerous rock concerts, radio programs, fine art exhibits other specialty content events including TED Talks/TED Cinema Experience (2016, 2017) and national theatrical re-releases of classic and in some cases fully RESTORED films such as "The Breakfast Club" (30thanniversary), "My Fair Lady" (50th), "Oklahoma!" (60th), and "Fantasia" (75th). BY Experience distributes to over 70 countries, to over 3,000 movie screens. www.byexperience.net.

About National Theatre Live

National Theatre Live launched in June 2009 with a broadcast of the National Theatre production of Phèdre with Helen Mirren. The company has since broadcast more than 50 other productions live, from both the National Theatre and from other theatres in the UK. NT Live broadcasts have now been experienced by over 6 million people in over 2,000 venues around the world, including over 700 venues in the UK alone. Past broadcasts from the National Theatre have included Danny Boyle's Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; War Horse; Man and Superman with Ralph Fiennes; and most recently Peter Shaffer's Amadeus. Broadcasts from other UK theatres include Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Coriolanus from The Donmar Warehouse; A View from the Bridge from the Young Vic; Macbeth from the Manchester International Festival; and Hangmen, Skylight, The Audience and No Man's Land from London's West End. The biggest single broadcast to date is Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Barbican, which has been seen by over 600,000 people. In 2014 the National Theatre recorded its first production on Broadway, Of Mice and Men with James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, captured at the Longacre Theatre.

