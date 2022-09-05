Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nathan Lane Wins First Emmy Award

The Actor Was Previously Nominated for Modern Family, The Good Wife, Frasier and Mad About You

Sep. 05, 2022  

Nathan Lane, 3-time Tony Award winner and favorite of the screen and stage won his first Emmy Award last night at the Creative Arts Emmys, after six previous nominations (three for Modern Family, and one each for The Good Wife, Frasier and Mad About You).

His seventh nomination came for Hulu's comedy Only Murders In the Building which he starred on opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Nathan Lane most recently starred on Broadway in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe, which received seven Tony Award nominations including Best Play. Prior to that he appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.

Theatre awards include two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

On television he will next appear reprising his role in season 2 of The Gilded Age on HBO. He was previously seen as F. Lee Bailey on FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story." He has had recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife" as well as many guest appearances. He has received seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and the People's Choice Award. Among his many film appearances are Ironweed, The Birdcage (Golden Globe Award nomination, SAG and American Comedy Awards), Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, Mousehunt, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby, The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Carrie Pilby and Sidney Hall. He recently played the role of Lewis Michener on Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


CoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York CollaborationCoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York Collaboration
September 4, 2022

CoverMyFee, a new nonprofit formed by a group of creatives, will cover the initial nonrefundable application fee for artists of all genres submitting their work to festivals and development programs. By doing so, CoverMyFee hopes to eliminate the gamble of losing money on necessities in order to invest in furthering one's career as an artist.
Broadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in SeptemberBroadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in September
September 4, 2022

Christine Andreas will bring her cabaret show 'AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found' to The Wick on September 17th at 8pm.
Apocalyptic Romance POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS to be Released on VOD TuesdayApocalyptic Romance POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS to be Released on VOD Tuesday
September 4, 2022

POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS will be available to rent and own on global digital HD internet, and satellite platforms on September 6, 2022 through Freestyle Digital Media.
Glasgow and Winnipeg to Host 2023/2024 Science Fiction ConventionsGlasgow and Winnipeg to Host 2023/2024 Science Fiction Conventions
September 4, 2022

The Business Meeting of Chicon 8, the 2022 World Science Fiction Convention, has announced the host cities for the 2023 North American Science Fiction Convention (NASFiC) and the 2024 World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon). These cities were selected by a vote amongst the members of Chicon 8.
Broadway's Melissa Errico to Perform at Cape May Stage in SeptemberBroadway's Melissa Errico to Perform at Cape May Stage in September
September 4, 2022

On Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., the Cape May Stage will present 'An Evening with Melissa Errico: A Celebration of Love and Broadway,' to be performed at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse.