Nathan Lane Wins First Emmy Award

Nathan Lane, 3-time Tony Award winner and favorite of the screen and stage won his first Emmy Award last night at the Creative Arts Emmys, after six previous nominations (three for Modern Family, and one each for The Good Wife, Frasier and Mad About You).

His seventh nomination came for Hulu's comedy Only Murders In the Building which he starred on opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Nathan Lane most recently starred on Broadway in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe, which received seven Tony Award nominations including Best Play. Prior to that he appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.

Theatre awards include two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

On television he will next appear reprising his role in season 2 of The Gilded Age on HBO. He was previously seen as F. Lee Bailey on FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story." He has had recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife" as well as many guest appearances. He has received seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and the People's Choice Award. Among his many film appearances are Ironweed, The Birdcage (Golden Globe Award nomination, SAG and American Comedy Awards), Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, Mousehunt, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby, The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Carrie Pilby and Sidney Hall. He recently played the role of Lewis Michener on Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels

