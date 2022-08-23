Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Natalia Osipova to Present NATALIA OSIPOVA. FORCE OF NATURE at New York City Center in January 2023

Osipova stars in an evening of solos and duets unrivaled for their virtuosity and beauty - from all-time classics to brilliant new ballets.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Ballet superstar Natalia Osipova will present a new program of dazzling classic and contemporary dance pieces at the New York City Center on the 21st of January 2023, "Natalia Osipova. Force of Nature".

Acclaimed worldwide as one of the greatest ballerinas of her generation, Osipova stars in an evening of solos and duets unrivaled for their virtuosity and beauty - from all-time classics to brilliant new ballets.

She will be partnered by Royal Ballet stars and dancers from Theatre Rambert, London, including US dancer and choreographer Jason Kittelberger. The program will include such pieces as Don Quixote Act III Pas De Deux (Petipa/Minkus), The Dying Swan (Fokine/Saint Saens), and a new piece - Ashes (co-choreographed by Osipova and Kittelberger), and pieces by British and American choreographers among others. The complete program will be announced at a later stage.

Natalia Osipova's quote: "I have always loved to dance in New York; it's a very special audience who love dance. I have been missing New York, and I'm so glad that I can come back in January with a new program. I have selected pieces which I love from British and American choreographers, but also the ones I have never danced in America, so I can share something new with New York audiences."

Performance Details:

A percentage of proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to the Ukrainian Relief Effort.

Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8.00 pm

New York City Center, 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh avenues)

Booking opens September 13 for the general public (Sep 6 for Members)

Tickets from $35* (*plus booking fee)

Box Office: 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh avenues)

Online booking: NYCityCenter.org

To purchase tickets by phone, call 212.581.1212




