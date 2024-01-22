Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present RED FIRECRACKERS at at Flushing Town Hall Theater

Red Firecrackers showcases the origin of Chinese Lunar New Year customs and the story of Nian.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents Red Firecrackers, the story of Nian and the origin Chinese Lunar New Year customs. The performance will take place at 3pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Flushing Town Hall Theater, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NYC. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for members, seniors and students, and $8 with ID, and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287591®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flushingtownhall.org%2Fred-firecrackers?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Red Firecracker is a spectacular production of dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively dance by top notch performers telling the story of the origin of the Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration where a group of villagers, working together, defeated a terrifying monster of the ages. This heartwarming story highlights the intrinsic value of coming together, courage and ingenuity. It also explains some of the origin of the tradition of the Chinese Lunar New Year, why everyone wears red, puts up red decorations and gives red envelops. Let's celebrate Chinese culture with Red Firecrackers!

About Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American woman led professional touring company with programs for educational settings, community organizations and main stage venues. The Company's mission is to be a premier provider of innovative cultural experiences that reflect the inspiring hope and energy of the immigrant's journey. It was founded with the vision that the immigrant's journey of crossing cultures and adapting to a new home provides endless inspirations and opportunities for creative expressions that can enrich the human experience. Each one of the company's work is aimed to increase the visibility of the struggle, triumph, despair, and joy of this experience. The Company's productions provide cross-cultural experiences and bring forth issues of identity, authenticity, and equality. The Company's worldwide touring is represented by Red Shell Management led by Edward Schoelwer. Learn more at nainichen.org.




