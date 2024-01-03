Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present RED FIRECRACKERS

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present Red Firecrackers, the story of Nian and the origin Chinese Lunar New Year customs at 1pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Dr, Toms River, NJ. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children, and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2284389®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.grunincenter.org%2Fevent%2Fnai-ni-chen-dance-company-red-firecrackers%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Red Firecrackers is a spectacular production of dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively dance by top notch performers telling the story of the origin of the Chinese Lunar New Year. In this legend, a group of villagers, working, dancing and praying together, defeated an a terrifying monster of the ages. A heartwarming story highlights the intrinsic value of coming together, courage, hard-work and ingenuity. It also explains some of the origin of the tradition of the Chinese Lunar New Year when everyone is wearing red, giving red envelopes to children, putting up red decorations, and lighting up all the dark corners the red firecracker to make loud noises. The performance is suitable for children ages 6-15.

This performance is sponsored by RWJBarnabas Health Community Medical Center.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American woman led professional touring company with programs for educational settings, community organizations and main stage venues. The Company's mission is to be a premier provider of innovative cultural experiences that reflect the inspiring hope and energy of the immigrant's journey. It was founded with the vision that the immigrant's journey of crossing cultures and adapting to a new home provides endless inspirations and opportunities for creative expressions that can enrich the human experience. Each one of the company's work is aimed to increase the visibility of the struggle, triumph, despair, and joy of this experience. The Company's productions provide cross-cultural experiences and bring forth issues of identity, authenticity, and equality. The Company's worldwide touring is represented by Red Shell Management led by Edward Schoelwer. Learn more at nainichen.org.