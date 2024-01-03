Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present RED FIRECRACKERS

narrative, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents "Red Firecrackers," a vibrant performance that explores the origins of Chinese Lunar New Year customs.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present RED FIRECRACKERS

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present Red Firecrackers, the story of Nian and the origin Chinese Lunar New Year customs at 1pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Dr, Toms River, NJ. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children, and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2284389®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.grunincenter.org%2Fevent%2Fnai-ni-chen-dance-company-red-firecrackers%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Red Firecrackers is a spectacular production of dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively dance by top notch performers telling the story of the origin of the Chinese Lunar New Year. In this legend, a group of villagers, working, dancing and praying together, defeated an a terrifying monster of the ages. A heartwarming story highlights the intrinsic value of coming together, courage, hard-work and ingenuity. It also explains some of the origin of the tradition of the Chinese Lunar New Year when everyone is wearing red, giving red envelopes to children, putting up red decorations, and lighting up all the dark corners the red firecracker to make loud noises. The performance is suitable for children ages 6-15.

This performance is sponsored by RWJBarnabas Health Community Medical Center.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American woman led professional touring company with programs for educational settings, community organizations and main stage venues. The Company's mission is to be a premier provider of innovative cultural experiences that reflect the inspiring hope and energy of the immigrant's journey. It was founded with the vision that the immigrant's journey of crossing cultures and adapting to a new home provides endless inspirations and opportunities for creative expressions that can enrich the human experience. Each one of the company's work is aimed to increase the visibility of the struggle, triumph, despair, and joy of this experience. The Company's productions provide cross-cultural experiences and bring forth issues of identity, authenticity, and equality. The Company's worldwide touring is represented by Red Shell Management led by Edward Schoelwer. Learn more at nainichen.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: THE WIZs Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Photo
Photos & Video: THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem

THE WIZ star Nichelle Lewis sang the National Anthem at the New York Giants game on December 31. See photos and video.

2
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts It Roars, Where Do You Belong? & More Songs Photo
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs

The track list for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been unveiled, revealing which songs from the stage show made the cut for the new adaptation. Check out the tracklist now and find out what songs from the Mean Girls Broadway show have been cut from the movie version!

3
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date Photo
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

The live capture of Waitress the Musical will be available to own on digital platforms this week. The new release date will now allow audiences to stream the filmed version of the Broadway musical from their homes using apps like Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The film stars Sara Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more.

4
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Photo
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH

MCC Theater will present a special performance of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice on Saturday January 6 at 7:00PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special PerformanceJoin a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special Performance
Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway CruiseBernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the CompanyHOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the Company
Brandon Victor Dixon, Erich Bergen, Rachel Dratch & More to Join SAY's 10th Annual Paul Rudd Celebrity Bowling BenefitBrandon Victor Dixon, Erich Bergen, Rachel Dratch & More to Join SAY's 10th Annual Paul Rudd Celebrity Bowling Benefit

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You