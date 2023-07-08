NYC's WINTER FILM AWARDS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Opens For Submissions

The Winter Film Awards International Film Festival (WFA) has announced a Call for Entries for its 12th Annual celebration of independent film, to be held February 21-25 2024 in New York City. Filmmakers from around the world will travel to NYC to attend the Festival's film screenings, educational panels, professional development workshops and industry networking after-parties, which will conclude with a glittering awards ceremony to be held on February 25, 2024.

Winter Film Awards' mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for under-represented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches - only by seeing others' stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room. The Festival showcases creative fresh voices from emerging filmmakers worldwide in all genres and lengths - feature length and shorts, narrative fiction, dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, horror, web series and music videos.

Outstanding work will be awarded for each category, along with Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best Student Film and the NY Perspectives Award for best depiction of the New York multi-cultural experience. Over $50,000 in cash, prizes & distribution opportunities will be awarded.

Filmmakers are invited to submit their latest work via FilmFreeway https://filmfreeway.com/WFA

WFA2024 Milestone Dates:

September 5 2023... Early Bird Submissions Deadline

October 15 2023 ... Regular Submissions Deadline

November 4 2023 ... Late Submissions Deadline

January 5 2024 ... Entrants to be notified of final decisions

February 21 2024 ... Festival Opening Night Celebration

February 22-24 2024... Screenings, Discussion Panels & Networking After-Parties

February 25 2024 ... Gala Red Carpet & Awards Ceremony

The annual international film festival includes awesome film screenings, cool discussion panels, useful professional development workshops and super-fun parties at venues throughout NYC. For the 2023 Festival, 73 films from 21 countries were selected for screening, including half made by women, half made by or about people of color and 26 first-time directors. All selected films are screened at Cinema Village, New York City's best independent cinema. The event concludes with a glittering awards ceremony and red carpet gala at one of NYC's premier nightclubs. Winter Film Awards International Film Festival is an IMDB-qualifying festival.

Winter Film Awards is an all-volunteer women and minority-run 501(c)3 organization founded in 2011, which celebrates diversity of local and international filmmaking. It was built with the dream of making diverse indie film more accessible to the public and providing driven, talented artists the opportunity to break through competitive barriers to establish meaningful careers in film. The focus is on showcasing emerging filmmakers from every age, ethnic, racial, religious, cultural, political and geographic perspective while providing a stepping stone for all filmmakers, from students with blossoming careers to established industry veterans, to screen their work in front of a large audience and gain recognition for their achievements.

For more about Winter Film Awards events, visit www.WinterFilmAwards.com.