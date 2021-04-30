NYCLU Launches Artist Ambassadors Program

The NYCLU today announced the Artist Ambassadors class of 2021, a multidisciplinary partnership between the organization and New York's vibrant performing arts community.

"The fight for justice doesn't just take place in the streets, courts, legislature and polls; it also takes place on the stage," said NYCLU executive director Donna Lieberman. "The NYCLU is ecstatic to partner with New York's creatives to build bridges between the arts and activism - disciplines that have always been intertwined in our country's most pivotal movements for change."

Artist Ambassadors will help amplify the NYCLU's fight for civil rights and liberties. The program will engage, educate and empower arts community members who are passionate about the intersection of art and social justice. The inaugural class of Ambassadors include over 50 members of New York's performing arts community. The program is Co-Chaired by artists Shaina Taub and Arianna Afsar, and coordinated by producer Ari Conte.

"We believe art changes culture and culture changes policy," said NYCLU Artist Ambassador co-chairs Arianna Afsar and Shaina Taub. "We have a responsibility as artists to shift the narrative and we are so excited to be able to share this belief as a collective of Artist Ambassadors."

In its first year of operation, the Ambassadors will promote and participate in the advocacy and public education work of the NYCLU, deepen their understanding of civil liberties work in New York, and unite for the NYCLU annual benefit concert, Sing Out for Freedom.