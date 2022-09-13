Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NYC Off-Broadway Week to Return With 2-for-1 Tickets to 28 Off-Broadway Shows

The biannual program will run from September 26 through October 9. 

Sep. 13, 2022  

The fall iteration of NYC Off-Broadway Week, presented by NYC & Company, will return for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 28 Off-Broadway shows, available for purchase now at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

The biannual program is celebrating its 13th year and will run from September 26 through October 9.

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week fall 2022 include:

  1. American (Tele)visions **

  2. Asi Wind's Inner Circle **

  3. Blue Man Group

  4. Cherry Jam **

  5. Drunk Shakespeare

  6. Eva Luna **

  7. Frankenstein - The Musical

  8. Friends! The Musical Parody

  9. Gazillion Bubble Show

  10. Hyprov **

  11. I'm Revolting **

  12. Ink'd Well **

  13. Jasper **

  14. Kinky Boots **

  15. La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao **

  16. Los Otros **

  17. The Office! A Musical Parody

  18. Only Gold **

  19. Peerless **

  20. Perfect Crime

  21. The Play That Goes Wrong

  22. Stomp

  23. Stranger Sings! **

  24. Ted Greenberg's The Complete Performer **

  25. This Beautiful Future **

  26. Titanique **

  27. Two Jews, Talking **

  28. Weightless **

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

** New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.


