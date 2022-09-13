NYC Off-Broadway Week to Return With 2-for-1 Tickets to 28 Off-Broadway Shows
The biannual program will run from September 26 through October 9.
The fall iteration of NYC Off-Broadway Week, presented by NYC & Company, will return for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 28 Off-Broadway shows, available for purchase now at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.
The biannual program is celebrating its 13th year and will run from September 26 through October 9.
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week fall 2022 include:
-
American (Tele)visions **
-
Asi Wind's Inner Circle **
-
Blue Man Group
-
Cherry Jam **
-
Drunk Shakespeare
-
Eva Luna **
-
Frankenstein - The Musical
-
Friends! The Musical Parody
-
Gazillion Bubble Show
-
Hyprov **
-
I'm Revolting **
-
Ink'd Well **
-
Jasper **
-
Kinky Boots **
-
La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao **
-
Los Otros **
-
The Office! A Musical Parody
-
Only Gold **
-
Peerless **
-
Perfect Crime
-
The Play That Goes Wrong
-
Stomp
-
Stranger Sings! **
-
Ted Greenberg's The Complete Performer **
-
This Beautiful Future **
-
Titanique **
-
Two Jews, Talking **
-
Weightless **
*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
** New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.