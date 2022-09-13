NYC Off-Broadway Week to Return With 2-for-1 Tickets to 28 Off-Broadway Shows

The fall iteration of NYC Off-Broadway Week, presented by NYC & Company, will return for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 28 Off-Broadway shows, available for purchase now at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

The biannual program is celebrating its 13th year and will run from September 26 through October 9.

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week fall 2022 include:

American (Tele)visions ** Asi Wind's Inner Circle ** Blue Man Group Cherry Jam ** Drunk Shakespeare Eva Luna ** Frankenstein - The Musical Friends! The Musical Parody Gazillion Bubble Show Hyprov ** I'm Revolting ** Ink'd Well ** Jasper ** Kinky Boots ** La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao ** Los Otros ** The Office! A Musical Parody Only Gold ** Peerless ** Perfect Crime The Play That Goes Wrong Stomp Stranger Sings! ** Ted Greenberg's The Complete Performer ** This Beautiful Future ** Titanique ** Two Jews, Talking ** Weightless **

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

** New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.