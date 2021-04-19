NYC Movie Theatre Capacity Will Increase to 33% on April 26

New York City is slowly moving towards a more normal state of being. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that beginning on April 26, maximum movie theater capacity will increase 33%, and museum and zoo capacity to 50% "with other safety precautions in place."

?️ Museum and zoo capacity will be raised to 50%

? Movie theater capacity will be raised to 33%, with other safety precautions in place - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 19, 2021

The news came with an update on the state's vaccination program. 131,589 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

"Our message is simple - get vaccinated. It's the responsible thing to do, and we will continue to be aggressive in stressing this message all across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "Our providers are working nonstop to get more shots into arms quickly and equitably, but they need our cooperation. Getting everyone vaccinated is critical in reopening and rebuilding New York because our progress on vaccinations will have a direct effect on how fast we can continue to reopen sectors of our economy."

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near you. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.