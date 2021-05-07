NYC Mayor's Office and AFM Local 802 to Bring Live Music to Vaccination Sites

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and AFM Local 802 have launched "Music Heals," a new program of paid gigs for musicians, who will play for vaccine staff and recipients. The performances will take place at 11 City-run vaccination centers across the five boroughs through June 20th.

The program provides hundreds of NYC musicians - many who have lost income during the pandemic - fair wages and benefits under union guidelines. The one-hour performances are a way to thank the staff and those they are treating at vaccine sites. The performances also remind us of the wonderful music, theatre and live performances that help make New York the creative capital of the world.

Music Heals follows in the footsteps of Music for the Soul of NYC's Health + Hospitals Heroes, a series launched by MOME and Local 802 AFM in Spring 2020, that saw local musicians performing virtually to support staff and patients at NYC's public hospitals.

"Understanding the value that art and music can have on healing, it's only fitting that we now bring live performances to our COVID-19 vaccination sites across the City, all the while thanking the healthcare heroes who have played a vital role in our recovery," said Deputy Mayor Melanie Hartzog. "More and more New Yorkers will be able to enjoy these live performances in their more traditional setting in no time as more people roll up their sleeve for a vaccination."

"We're proud that our city's diverse musicians are providing live music to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, which is the key to re-opening NYC" said the President of AFM Local 802, Adam Krauthamer. "We're extremely thankful to the city for investing in this excellent program, which lets the public enjoy great music for a great cause."

"Music Heals supports local musicians, and lets every New Yorker working at a vaccination site know how much we appreciate them," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "In many ways, this is a celebration of New Yorkers doing their part to ensure a strong reopening, while reminding us of the creativity and culture that is so core to the city's identity."

"Music and vaccination are a harmonious pairing as both promote the health of New Yorkers," said Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "The vaccination hubs are places of joy and I can't think of a better way to celebrate them than with song."