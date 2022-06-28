NYC Gay Men's Chorus Announces New Artistic and Executive Directors

Big Apple Performing Arts, home of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) and the Youth Pride Chorus, has announced the transition out of interim leadership with the full appointment of both Artistic and Executive Directors.

The Board has confirmed the appointment of John D Carrion as Executive Director after he served for the past year as an interim in the position. Mr. Carrion led the organization through its transition back to live performances, helming not only the delivery of a sold out concert in May, but also planning and producing an incredibly robust Pride season highlighted by the Chorus' first ever appearance on the Tony Awards (see full bio below).

"I am thrilled to continue as part of the leadership of this outstanding organization and excited to position the NYCGMC, the Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall into the future. At a time when love, hope, and fearless champions for human rights for all identities are needed more than ever, I humbly and firmly stand on the shoulders of those who have come before me. I look forward to working with our Board, our members, and our audience to continue being a voice of the LGBTQ+ people in New York City and around the world ," said Mr. Carrion.

The Board has also announced the appointment of Artistic Director John J. Atorino, who joins the leadership team from his position as the Artistic Director of the Portland Gay Men's Chorus. He also has a long history with the NYCGMC, having previously served as the Chorus' Associate Conductor. (see full bio below). On his appointment, Mr. Atorino stated,

"I believe now more than ever how important and radical community singing is for us as individuals and for our society. Our unabashed queer joy of singing together is a disruption to any status quo dictating that we should be miserable and alone. Whether we are singing a sad tune or one that's spewing rainbows, our collective voices are a reminder that we are stronger together and we will be heard. I am honored and humbled to step onto the podium for this chorus. There is so much work to do and so many songs to sing. Let's sing them, shall we?"

The combined leadership team, with John D. Carrion's astounding track record in programming events and John Atorino's unstoppable musical expertise will most certainly take what has been an exciting comeback to an incredible new level. AD Atorino's deep connections with the New York City educational systems and widespread communities of the five boroughs also promise to diversify, even more, the programming that is possible for the Chorus, a world-class, world-renowned New York institution and a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ community.

"As NYCGMC renews our commitment to musical excellence and positive change, we are incredibly excited to appoint John Atorino as Artistic Director and John Carrion as Executive Director. Both individuals have a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity, and are thoughtfully invested in expanding our programming as we enter our new chapter. Atorino brings extensive musical experience, the ability to arrange original music, an adaptable teaching style for all levels of learning, and deep contacts in New York City. Mr. Carrion is an effective communicator who consistently sees the bigger picture, is forward-thinking, and possesses the know-how to elevate the organization. He has been a thought partner on strategic planning and has a strong sense of business development," said Troy Blackwell, Chair for Big Apple Performing Arts.

The acclaimed New York City Gay Men's chorus has been back in full swing since its Covid-mandated hiatus, singing, dancing and celebrating queerness all over NYC. This Pride month included performing on the steps of the Brooklyn Museum, singing the National Anthem at the Cyclones Pride Night, concerts for Brooklyn Pride and StuyTown Pride and singing in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new expansion and renovation of the historic Stonewall Inn, in addition to the Tony Awards performance honoring Angela Lansbury. The Chorus closed out Pride by taking part in Playbill's Pride in Times Square and by performing on the traditional last Sunday in June on the 26th as part of the New York City Pride March.