NYC Content Creator Alexander Haber Will Hold an Art Show and Heavy Metal Piano Recital Next Month

NYC artist + content creator Alexander Haber announces what can only be dubbed an "Intimate Night of Darkness," set for Lucky 13 Saloon on Thursday, September 15.



The art show portion starts at 7pm ET, with music - a heavy metal piano recital- commencing at 9pm. Admission is $7. More info is here.



Haber shares, "With the years of uncertainty, solitude and sheer misery came the greatest artistic inspiration and drive I ever had. Talking with artists over the digitized facade of Zoom all while it felt like the abandoned and darkened world was deteriorating behind me all led to a never-ending urgency to create and explore as I questioned everything in and around me.



"While I would be painting for hours and hours throughout the day, exploring all different creative mediums, I was able to invest myself into music a lot more. I would always listen to songs and stare at my keyboard and wonder if that song can be transcribed on piano. After learning the solo from Death's A Moment of Clarity, I immediately went down a rabbit hole of learning as many songs as I could ranging from Sepultura to Gwar to Fear Factory, and more.



"With death metal always having been known to address all things macabre and unsettling, I hope with the mystical and gentle sound of the keys combined with classical techniques, all being inspired by heavy riffs and rhythms, that I can demonstrate beauty within the sound and sight if darkness.



"That is the goal of this show, an Intimate Night of Darkness."