NYC Broadway Week Is Now Live, Offering 2-For-1 Tickets for the Fall

NYC & Company's fall iteration of NYC Broadway Week has officially returned for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 21 Broadway shows, available for purchase now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. The popular biannual program, now in its 11th year, will run September 6-25, 2022.

"Since its launch in 2011, NYC Broadway Week has offered visitors and locals alike the world's best theatrical experiences at a remarkable value," said NYC Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. "After a three-year hiatus, we are proud to bring the fall edition of our signature NYC Broadway Week program back to audiences September 6-25. With choices ranging from Tony Award winners and kid-friendly favorites to new productions and beloved classics, there is something for everyone."

Participating shows in NYC Broadway Week fall 2022 include:

1776**

Aladdin

A Strange Loop**

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Cost of Living**

Death of a Salesman**

Funny Girl* **

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Into The Woods**

The Kite Runner**

The Lion King

MJ: The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

The Piano Lesson**

Six**

Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

** New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

"This fall marks the one-year anniversary of Broadway's reopening and since then we have welcomed nearly 9.3 million theatergoers to New York City. The return of fall NYC Broadway Week is a fantastic way for locals and visitors to experience thrilling live theater in one of the world's most exciting cities," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. "The 21 Broadway shows included in this year's 2-for-1 ticket offer represent some of the most iconic, diverse and innovative productions to hit the stage. The variety offered is sure to please audiences ranging from the frequent to the first-time guest."

"Mastercard is proud to bring cardholders Priceless experiences that celebrate and explore their passion for the arts, entertainment and culture of New York City," said Rustom Dastoor, Executive Vice President of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard. "Together with NYC & Company, we are excited to sponsor NYC Broadway Week and provide locals and visitors a 2-for-1 ticket offering to experience the best in theater in a meaningful way."

Participating Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play and Tony Award winner at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Broadway League and NYC & Company's preferred payment partner, Mastercard. NYC Broadway Week will be promoted on Mastercard's Priceless.com platform; exclusive content on NYCgo.com; out-of-home media across the five boroughs; digital advertising; commercials running in NYC taxicabs; and through NYC & Company's verified social media handle @nycgo, using both original content and user-generated content, pegged to the hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek.

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a sponsor of NYC Broadway Week, to offset participation fees in response to New York City's ongoing tourism recovery.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,900,000 tickets, generating over $100 million in revenue for Broadway.

For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.