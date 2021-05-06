NY PopsUp Presents Bonny Light Horseman This Weekend

NY PopsUp will present an array of performances this weekend from Brooklyn to upstate New York. Performances include the third in a series of Jazz Clubs curated by Artist Council Member Cécile McLorin Salvant at a park in Brooklyn; and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman at the Woodstock Public Library in upstate New York.

On Friday, May 7, Jazz vocalist and Artist Council Member Cécile McLorin Salvant curates the third in a series of Jazz Clubs in a Brooklyn park from 5 - 7pm ET. The performance will be led by Godwin Louis (saxophone), and will feature artists Savannah Harris (drums), Jonathan Michel (upright bass), Joel Ross (vibraphone), and Axel Tosca (piano). Salvant curates a band of the best up-and-coming young jazz players in the city for consecutive Friday nights in May. Each week features new players and a new location in a Brooklyn park, but is designed to harken back (and forward) to the feeling of being at one of the city's best jazz clubs. Musicians will play as the sun sets over the harbor.

On Saturday, May 8, NY PopsUp goes to upstate New York to the Woodstock Public Library where popular folk trio Bonny Light Horseman will play for locals from 10 - 12pm ET. Bonny Light Horseman is led by Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and features members of The National and Fruit Flies, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman.

The performances will be live streamed on the festival's Instagram feed: @NYPopsUp.

NY PopsUp is an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers, as announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. a??The series of events is intended to revitalize the spirit and well-being of New York citizens with the energy of live performance while jumpstarting New York's live entertainment sector in coordination with the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development. The programming for NY PopsUp is curated by stage director Zack Winokur, in partnership with a hand-selected council of artistic advisors who represent the diversity of New York's dynamic performing arts scene and artistic communities.

NY PopsUp launched on Saturday, February 20 and will run through Labor Daya??, coinciding with the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and The Festival at Little Island at Pier 55. NY PopsUp is being coordinated in lock step with state public health officials and will strictly adhere to New York State Department of Health COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. NY PopsUp's model for delivering safe performance experiences helps provide a reopening roadmap for New York's cultural institutions, including Lincoln Center, in the planning of their new outdoor performing arts complex, "Restart Stages."

Please note that, given the impromptu nature and surprise element of the pop-up format, not all performances will be announced in advance. Please follow @NYPopsUp on Twitter and Instagram for the latest.

a??Collectively, NY PopsUp, the Tribeca Film Festival, and The Festival at Little Island bringa??s a total of more than a??1000 performances to New York State between February 20 and Labor Day, signaling an event unmatched in scale and unrivaled in scope.