NY Chamber Collective Presents The Musical MELTING POT

PROGRAM NYCC explores past and present cultural influences on composers of chamber works from the Americas.

FEATURING Andy Bhasin, violin Artie Dibble, violin Philip Carter, violin/viola Drew Vella, viola David West, cello

NY Chamber Collective seeks to showcase top-notch chamber music concerts in intimate settings; allowing the audience an up close look at what makes great music. With a flexible instrumentation NYCC adapts the ensemble to make the most engaging and meaningful concert experiences for their fans.

Get tickets: https://www.musae.me/nycc/experiences/658/nycc





