NY Baseball Legend Darryl Strawberry Talks Baseball And Broadway On BREAK A BAT Podcast
Darryl Strawberry steps into The Batter's Box for Episode 69 of the BREAK A BAT!
Darryl Strawberry steps into The Batter's Box for Episode 69 of the BREAK A BAT!
Listen here:
Beloved by both Mets and Yankee fans during his time on Broadway, the New York baseball legend has just authored a new book Turn Your Season Around: How God Transforms Your Life. In the book, Strawberry uses both his baseball performances and deep faith to share foundational principles that have helped shape who he is today.
Strawberry's playing career was filled with many highs on the field including 8 All-Star Game selections, 4 World Series Championships, and 335 career Homeruns to his name. He accomplished all of this while battling tremendous inner-demons that he's since overcome, and speaks candidly about with host Al Malafronte.
As 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the iconic 1986 New York Mets championship team, we also looked back on the wild and crazy ride that Strawberry endured as a key member of one of Broadway's most beloved casts. Strawberry also performed at one of Broadway's most famous theatres in Yankee Stadium from 1995-1999, and that tenure was certainly filled with plenty of behind the scenes stories. Whether it was bench-clearing brawls, the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, or dramatic moments in the playoffs, the parallels Strawberry draws between the stage and stadium are fully on display in this intimate conversation that can be enjoyed by baseball and theatre fans alike. He even hints at his anticipation to see Ain't Too Proud once Broadway returns!
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW Airs Tonight, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More!
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One have announced a show direct from the West End, the US and beyond, featuring a glittering cast of UK and international stars p...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...