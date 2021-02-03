NY Baseball Legend Darryl Strawberry Talks Baseball And Broadway On BREAK A BAT Podcast

Darryl Strawberry steps into The Batter's Box for Episode 69 of the BREAK A BAT!

Beloved by both Mets and Yankee fans during his time on Broadway, the New York baseball legend has just authored a new book Turn Your Season Around: How God Transforms Your Life. In the book, Strawberry uses both his baseball performances and deep faith to share foundational principles that have helped shape who he is today.

Strawberry's playing career was filled with many highs on the field including 8 All-Star Game selections, 4 World Series Championships, and 335 career Homeruns to his name. He accomplished all of this while battling tremendous inner-demons that he's since overcome, and speaks candidly about with host Al Malafronte.

As 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the iconic 1986 New York Mets championship team, we also looked back on the wild and crazy ride that Strawberry endured as a key member of one of Broadway's most beloved casts. Strawberry also performed at one of Broadway's most famous theatres in Yankee Stadium from 1995-1999, and that tenure was certainly filled with plenty of behind the scenes stories. Whether it was bench-clearing brawls, the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, or dramatic moments in the playoffs, the parallels Strawberry draws between the stage and stadium are fully on display in this intimate conversation that can be enjoyed by baseball and theatre fans alike. He even hints at his anticipation to see Ain't Too Proud once Broadway returns!