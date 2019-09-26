NOOMA, An Opera For Babies, Returns To Carnegie Hall In October
Daily from Monday, October 14 through Friday, October 18 at 10:00 and 11:30 a.m., Carnegie Hall presents 10 performances of NOOMA, a work co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall, Minnesota Opera, and San Francisco Opera, which received its world premiere at Carnegie Hall in spring 2019. This opera, composed specifically with babies in mind, uses colorful parachutes to articulate breathing patterns and make space for wondrous interactive play. Designed and performed by Moving Star Vocal Ensemble in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing, NOOMA invites audiences into a vocal circus where the artists chase and transform their breath ('NOOMA' is a play on the ancient Greek word pneuma, meaning both breath and spirit or soul), sing the world into being, and co-create their story with the young children. Admission is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 40 babies and their parents or guardians.
These performances are part of Carnegie Hall's expanding series of early childhood programs for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, which also includes OTOYOTOY!, an immersive musical theater piece to be presented in the spring that gives children the chance to play in a world where sounds and words are shared, mimicked, and transformed; and the Lullaby Project, a program that pairs pregnant women and new parents with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies.
This season, in response to overwhelming demand, NOOMA will be offered twice a day during the week of October 14-18, 2019 and OTOYOTOY! will be offered twice a day from April 20-24, 2020.
To better understand the effect of music in early childhood development, Carnegie Hall commissioned a research paper from Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf, an expert in the field. Entitled Why Making Music Matters: Singing, Playing, Moving, and Sharing in the Early Years, the paper points to several key reasons why investing in children early and often is critical to healthy development and a successful future-and demonstrates that music can play a powerful role in everyday interactions that support our next generation.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)