NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS Art Auction Fundraiser for The Ali Forney Center to Celebrate Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

The lineup of custom Judy Garland Art has been announced as part of the 10th annual "Night Of A Thousand Judys" - the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre - at Joe's Pub on Sunday, June 5. The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. The auction, which takes place at the concert to raise additional funds for The Ali Forney Center, features work by Hanna Barczyk (United States), Chris Gash (United States), Dana Ledl (Czech Republic), Daniel Nolen (United States), Kati Szilagyi (Germany) and Gaurab Thakali (England). Tickets to "Night Of A Thousand Judys" are now available HERE.

Called "a rambunctious, uproarious, unpredictable all-star concert" by The Wall Street Journal, "Night Of A Thousand Judys" will honor the iconic Judy Garland with special skits, tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The event helps commemorate Judy's 100th Birthday and the 20th Anniversary of The Ali Forney Center. The performance is at 7:00 PM, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The evening is written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, directed by Peter James Cook, and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Tracy Stark as the event's music director. "Night Of A Thousand Judys" is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer.

The event will feature performers Tony winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables, Starlight Express), Olivier winner and Tony nominee Tracie Bennett (Hangmen, End of the Rainbow), Grammy winner Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, Priscilla), Tony nominee Sally Mayes (She Loves Me), Grammy winner and Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, Spring Awakening), Shereen Pimentel (Broadway's West Side Story), Laiona Michelle (Little Girl Blue, Amazing Grace), Lortel winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels), Bistro winner Nicolas King (Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center), singer/songwriter Eleri Ward (Josh Groban Harmony Tour, Joe's Pub) and Bistro winner Amy Jo Jackson (Joe's Pub).

"Ten years is a milestone, and lining up with Judy's one hundredth seems like a kind of magic," says Sayre. "It's been an honor to present and be a part of this show for so long. To create a community around it, to work with so many wonderful performers and to celebrate Judy. But more so than this, it's an honor to continually commit to queer kids. Being in a small way part of the work of the Ali Forney Center is the honor of a lifetime."

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths-assisting over 2,000 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 65,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered site housing program. AFC's goal is to provide them with the support and services they need to escape the streets and begin to live healthy and independent lives.

"Night Of A Thousand Judys" will take place at JOE'S PUB on Sunday, June 5 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $75 (partial view), $100 (Regular), $150 ( Premium) and $175 (VIP). The $150 Premium seats include preferred seating, a ticket to Ali Forney Center's Oasis Summer Party on July 20, and a special 10th Anniversary poster. The $175 VIP seats includes premium seating, a ticket to Ali Forney Center's Oasis Summer Party on July 20, a copy of Justin Elizabeth Sayre's new book From Gay to Z A Queer Compendium, a special 10th Anniversary poster, and an exclusive post-show reception. Joe's Pub has a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person. Tickets are available at Joe's Pub HERE.

Take a look at the art being auctioned off below!

Art by: Kati Szilagy

Art by: Daniel Nolen

Art by: Dana Ledl

Art by: Hanna Barczyk

Art by: Gaurab Thakali

Art by: Chris Gash