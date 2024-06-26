Review Roundup: NEXT TO NORMAL Opens In London Starring Caissie Levy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony-winning musical Next to Normal celebrated its official opening night on London's West End this week. Read the reviews!

The cast of Next to Normal includes Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Outgoing Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Next To Normal’s creative team is led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey.

The creative team is rounded out by Musical Supervisor Nigel Lilley; Set and Costume Designer Chloe Lamford; Movement, Choreography and Additional Direction Ann Yee; Lighting Designer Lee Curran; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Orchestrations Michael Starobin and Tom Kitt, Musical Director Nick Barstow; Vocal Arrangements AnnMarie Milazzo; Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG, Associate Director Alessandra Davidson; Associate Set and Costume Designer Helen Hebert, Associate Musical Director Natalie Pound and Production Manager Chris Hay.

Abbie Grundy, BroadwayWorld: If not already obvious, every performer on stage gives a strong performance. With a cult following and complex subject matter, it's a difficult musical to bring to the stage, but they do it with grace and ease, aided by direction from Michael Longhurst. The cast is as strong vocally as they are within their acting, giving justice to the punchy score.

Olivia Rook, London Theatre: They are the same cast that premiered the musical at the Donmar Warehouse in 2023, in a production by director Michael Longhurst, and it is clear that their bond has only strengthened since then, which is crucial for a show that interrogates such heavy themes. Indeed, from the opening number, there are already signs of Diana’s mania, and by the second, she is assembling stacks of sandwiches across the stage floor at breakneck speed, throwing around slices of cheese and ham.

Llouyd Evans, The Spectator: The creative elements here are impossible to enthuse about: lightweight characters, flimsy music, forgettable costumes. The house they occupy looks like a student flat designed by a bored computer. And yet, the crowd loved it.

Jonathan Marshall, The Upcoming: The subject matter is of course not for everyone, and some are sure to be triggered, but with one in four of us experiencing some form of mental health problem every year, it is only right that such a production is afforded a platform of this scale. Some might long for a little more subtext and others might suggest the musical is a tad too long. Act One feels tighter whereas Act Two at times lingers. The climax makes up for this with Light. The closing number is optimistic while refusing to shy away from the darkness; it encapsulates this timely and unique musical. ★★★★★

Alex Wood, WhatsOnStage: On the larger canvas, director Michael Longhurst allows the weight of betrayal, the exultation of connection and the soaring jubilation of familial happiness to bump into the top of the rafters. The material itself still has shortcomings – its treatment of mental illness feels more slapdash and non-specific than it needs to be (highlighting the musical is already showing its age against the backdrop of a fast-paced subject matter). Even so, it may have been marvellous at the Donmar, but it’s a must-see now. ★★★★

