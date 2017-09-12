NEWSIES, KINKY BOOTS Star Adam Kaplan Visits the Broadwaysted Podcast

Guess what?! We're Baaaaaacckkk! After the four-part trilogy Broadwaysted Away (and our vacation! Heyyy!), the Broadwaysted Crew is back with a new classic-format episode!

This week we're pouring out Brooklyn Lager (and Kimberly's gin & tonic) with our newest #FriendoftheShow, the amazing Adam Kaplan! Adam spills about his early, unrehearsed Broadway debut covering Jack Kelly in NEWSIES, going on in the middle of the first Act, and his hilarious experiences throughout his career with the musical HAIRSPRAY.

In "What Have You Seen This Week?" Kimberly talks about seeing THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway and then we have a really in-depth debate about SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS. Adam shares a touching "Stage Door Story" from his time touring as Charlie in KINKY BOOTS and then our discussion of which Hogwarts House we belong in leads us to raving about PUFFS THE PLAY.

Game Master Kimberly outdoes herself with an EPIC new game based on a popular college drinking game that we call "Kings of New York" using Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We have a blast hanging out with Adam Kaplan and we're excited to be back with classic format episodes, so listen in as we bring back the Happiest Happy Hour on Broadway!

Listen to the episode here:

Adam's Bio : Adam Kaplan is a New York based actor and singer. After performing with the prestigious Staples Players in high school, Adam went on to pursue a BFA in Music Theatre at Elon University in North Carolina and has worked professionally across the country in regional venues. He was a finalist in the 2012 NYMF's Next Broadway Sensation competition and in January of 2013 made his Broadway debut in Disney's Newsies! performing the leading role Jack Kelly numerous times. He was in the New York Philharmonic's Show Boat which was subsequently broadcast as part of the PBS Live at Lincoln Center series. Adam has also appeared as Charlie Price in the Kinky Boots 1st National Tour. Follow Adam @AdamSKaplan

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

