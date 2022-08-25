NEW YORK, NEW YORK Stage Adaptation from John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda is Coming to Broadway

According to Deadline, a stage adaptation of Martin Scorsese's 1977 film New York, New York is in the works from Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander. Susan Stroman is attached to direct and choreograph the project, which marks Kander's first new Broadway musical since 2015's The Visit.

The musical will feature Kander and Ebb songs from the film, including the famous title number, with new lyrics written by Miranda. The book will be written by David Thompson.

The plot will reportedly be only loosely based on the film, featuring "little of Scorsese's storyline." An isider told Deadline: "It's about this city; this social experiment of people from all walks of life. Simply put, it's about New York with a big band, big cast and show-stopping dance numbers. The thing to remember is that it's not the film, it's a million miles away from the film, just to be clear."

Don't let the headline fool you: this is a KANDER & EBB MUSICAL. Better yet, a NEW KANDER & EBB musical directed by STROMAN! Rejoice! I was happy to pitch in some lyrics on a couple of new tunes bc writing w/ John is one of the all time joys of my life. Can't wait to see it! -LMM https://t.co/J5ZDUwqDJi - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 25, 2022

The show will reportedly arrive on Broadway in Spring 2023.

The original movie is a musical tribute, featuring new songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb as well as jazz standards, and stars Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro as a pair of musicians and lovers. The story is "about a jazz saxophonist and a pop singer who fall madly in love and marry;" however, the "saxophonist's outrageously volatile personality places a continual strain on their relationship, and after they have a baby, their marriage crumbles," even as their careers develop on separate paths.