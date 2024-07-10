N/A Extends Off-Broadway Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new play N/A by Mario Correa has extended its initial 8-week limited run and will now play a limited engagement only through Sunday, September 1, 2024. Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor (Ann, “The Practice”) and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!, “New Amsterdam”) star as “N” and “A”, respectively in this world premiere directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin).

N/A began previews on Tuesday, June 11 and officially opened on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center (150 W. 65th St.).

Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a battle of wills -- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, N/A illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

The cast also includes Peggy J. Scott as “N” Standby and Jamie Ann Romero as “A” Standby.

The creative team for N/A includes Myung Hee Cho (Scenic & Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil and Germán Martínez (Co-Sound Design), POSSIBLE, Lisa Renkel (Projection Design) and casting is by Telsey & Co - Will Cantler, CSA.

N/A is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Kathleen K. Johnson, Brenda Boone, Reade St. Productions, Patrick W. Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman, Brandon J. Schwartz, and the Broadway Breakfast Club.

While the production is playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, it is not a Lincoln Center Theater production.