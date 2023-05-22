Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London

Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ the Musical, and for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to London.

Myles also brought down the house at BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary concert last night at Sony Hall in New York City.

Check out a video of the announcement below!

Frost joins the internationally renowned creative team helmed by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) and two-time Tony Award winning director/choreographer and Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon (MJ, An American in Paris), as MJ prepares to begin performances in the U.K at the Prince Edward Theatre, London from Wednesday 6 March 2024 (Press Night: Wednesday 27 March 2024 at 7:00pm).

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 24, 2023. For all information see www.mjthemusical.com

Working with Chris has always been amazing," says Myles Frost. "He is a visionary and knowing that we're now going into his stomping ground, I'm ready for that ride! I'm super excited to bring this show to the West End and to make this a magical experience for everybody".

"I am naturally thrilled to have Myles opening the London company with his knockout award-winning performance," says Christopher Wheeldon. "Myles embodies the artistic spirit of MJ but allows his own glorious talent to shine through his portrayal. Working closely with Myles to achieve this is in part what has made this show such a success on Broadway."

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to the West End stage direct from Broadway in the multiple Tony Award-winning new musical MJ.

Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status.

MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.

The creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by two-time Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple).

Further casting for the London production of MJ is to be confirmed.