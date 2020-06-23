Musical Theatre Star Michael Falzon Passes Away at Age 48

International musical theatre star, Michael Falzon, has passed away at age 48.

The talented actor was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of germ cancer in 2019.

After being personally selected by Queen and earning unanimous critical acclaim as 'Galileo' in We Will Rock You, Michael Falzon made his mark on Australian and international stages, starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and as 'Stacee Jaxx' in Rock of Ages.

Falzon also toured arenas in Australia, Europe and the UK in Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds and appeared frequently as a soloist with many Australian symphony orchestras.

Friend celebrated Falzon's life on social media after his passing. His publicist Ian Phipps wrote, "Vale Michael Falzon. You fought valiantly until the last, my friend. Your beaming smile, huge talent and incredible positivity will be missed by so many friends, family and fans. We are the better for having known you. Love to Jane and your family."

Fellow actor David Campbell wrote of Falzon, "He was a leading man and producer. He loved the arts and he loved what we do. He had a smile that could light up a stage and the first ten rows. Sending my love to his wife Jane and his family."

He is survived by his wife, violinist Jane Cho.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You