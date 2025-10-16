Musical Theatre Factory To Present FAST FORWARD SERIES Exploring Health, Wellness, And The Future Of Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre Factory (MTF), the artist-led incubator for bold, justice-driven musical storytelling, has announced the launch of FAST FORWARD, a new bi-yearly series designed to ignite transformative dialogue and innovation within and beyond the musical theatre ecosystem.

Each Fast Forward gathering will invite artists, producers, funders, technologists, and community members to explore how musical storytelling can intersect with broader sectors of society. Through performance, conversation, and collective inquiry, the series aims to bridge art-making and change-making, reimagining how musical theatre can drive social transformation.

The inaugural event, Fast Forward: Health & Wellness, will use Mercedes by Modesto Flako Jimenez (Oye Group) as a case study for exploring the intersection of music, story, and embodiment in healing and community care. The evening will feature Lis Chirinos (Sing for Hope), Sarah Serrano-Esquilin, and Dr. Marc Rothman (Dementia Spring), with a special live performance by Pedro Fortunato.

Using an inclusive “fishbowl” discussion format, the event invites all attendees to share insights, questions, and lived experiences. The evening will be audio-recorded for MTF’s upcoming podcast, extending the dialogue beyond the room and into the wider community.

“At MTF, we’re evolving to meet our artists where their curiosities lie,” said Brisa Areli Muñoz, Director of Artistic Innovation and Emergent Magic. “In our new series Fast Forward, we’re imagining how theater can move beyond the stage to generate real opportunities for civic participation, collective impact, and economic prosperity for artists.”

This event launches a continuing series that will rotate through themes such as technology, education, climate, and civic engagement—each exploring how the arts can meaningfully intersect with these spaces to inspire collective growth and justice-centered innovation.