Musical Revue A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Returns to NYC This Holiday Season

The holiday season just got groovier! A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue, created by Kendrell Bowman and Anthony Wayne, returns to the Off- Broadway stage for its eighth unforgettable year. This high-energy, '70s-inspired Soul Train inspired extravaganza will run at the Actors Temple Theatre from December 22nd through December 30th, 2024, promising to immerse audiences in the soulful rhythms of the season.

Inspired by the iconic Soul Train, this electrifying musical revue transforms the stage and audience into a lively ‘70s Christmas celebration, complete with sparkling costumes, dynamic choreography, and chart-topping hits. One of the highlights of the production is the Soul Train dance line, which takes place right in the middle of the audience, making viewers feel like they're part of the show and capturing the essence of the era's cultural movement.

Bowman and Wayne, creators of the hit Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, continue their tradition of captivating audiences with their unique blend of nostalgia, holiday cheer, and soul-stirring music. From Motown favorites to groovy Christmas classics, A Soulful Christmas is an interactive celebration that will have everyone grooving in their seats—and in the aisles.

Get ready to witness this talented ensemble: Denzel Fields, Brian “Mr.Taptastic” Davis (HBO MAX Second Chance Stage) , Erica Wilkins (The Color Purple) Mariah Eskoh (A Soulful Christmas) , Cynthia LaCruz, Gina-Simone Pemberton (Fences) and Trevoi Crump. A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS will be held at The Actors Temple Theatre 339 West 47th Street NYC NY 10036.

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS has costume design by Richard Gross, lighting design by Stephane P. Freed & wig preparation by Porsche Waldo/Ebony Design. Choreography by Hollie Wright & Christopher Jackson.