Museum Of Jewish Heritage To Examine Superheroes And The 'Jewish Multiverse'

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust and the Society of Illustrators will co-present a special panel on Jewish culture's influence within the wildly popular world of comics, which continues to fascinate readers, film and television audiences, and consumers, including the tens of thousands of fans who yearly descend on New York's Comic Con event, set to return next month.

"The Jewish Multiverse: Judaism and Superheroes" will feature prominent comic book writers Chris Claremont, (Marvel's Uncanny X-Men) and Marguerite Bennett (DC Bombshells, Batwoman), as well as editor Danny Fingeroth (Marvel's Spiderman Comics Line). They will be joined in conversation by journalist Abraham Riesman, author of True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, to explore the role Jews have played in superhero culture, both as characters and creators.

"We look forward to highlighting the great work of some very talented Jewish creators and to examining our representation in the world of superhero culture," says Jack Kliger, President & CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

This discussion is an online event that will take place on Thursday, September 30 at 7:00 PM (ET). Tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $10. For more information or to register, visit: https://mjhnyc.org/events/the-jewish-multiverse-judaism-and-superheroes/