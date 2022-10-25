Museum Of Arts and Design Gala To Honor Multimedia Artist Jeffrey Gibson and New York Gallerist Cristina Grajales
The event is on November 14.
On Monday, November 14, beginning at 5:30 pm, the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) will hold its annual MAD Ball gala at the Museum's home at 2 Columbus Circle, New York. The benefit will honor renowned multimedia artist Jeffrey Gibson and esteemed New York gallerist Cristina Grajales while celebrating the institution's mission to champion contemporary makers across creative fields.
The gala dinner will be hosted by New York comedian, beloved cabaret performer, and actor Murray Hill, and the celebration will spill into all of the Museum's spaces and galleries, where guests may view current exhibitions. Highlights of the evening will include a conversation between MAD Windgate Research Curator Christian Larsen and Cristina Grajales in The Theater at MAD; cocktails in the Luminaries Lounge, specially designed with items from the Shantell Martin x HOEK limited-edition collab and featuring music by DJ Timo Weiland; open galleries with art-making activities; and dinner at Robert restaurant.
In September of this year, the Brooklyn-based sustainable furniture company Hoek Home launched a new artist collaboration program by debuting a limited-edition line with renowned artist Shantell Martin in an interactive exhibit at MAD. The Shantell Martin x HOEK collaboration is returning to the Museum to design the Luminaries Lounge, which will feature exclusive pieces that combine Martin's signature black and white abstract lines and Hoek's innovative assembly technology to challenge how consumers use space.
During dinner at MAD's Robert restaurant, Jeffrey Gibson and Cristina Grajales will be presented with awards by Colleen Keegan, Art Business Advisor of the TED Fellows program and Partner in Keegan Fowler Companies, and the celebrated American art collector, patron, curator, and philanthropist Beth Rudin DeWoody, respectively.
The awards will take the form of one-of-a-kind sashes, made by artist Beau McCall in his signature style, using hand-sewn decorative buttons of various materials such as rhinestone, wood, and mother-of-pearl to create wearable visual artworks, each customized to reflect the honoree's affinities and interests. Sashes are often worn to mark ceremonial occasions, and this choice of body ornament will complement the event's festive atmosphere as MAD honors two outstanding figures in the art world. Additionally, the gala will feature a special in memoriam tribute to Jerome A. Chazen, Chairman Emeritus, who passed away on February 6.
MAD Ball's online auction, powered by Artsy and going live on Tuesday, November 1, will feature artwork and jewelry by a host of talented artists, including Lindsey Adelman, Paul Arnhold, Giulia Boccafogli, Oliver Clegg, Orly Cogan, Liz Collins, Mercedes Castro Corbat, Rachelle Dang, Jocelyn DeSisto, Ben Dory, Octavia Elizabeth, Andrew Erdos, Jeffrey Gibson, Paula Giecco, Danielle Gori-Montanelli, Rebecca Hannon, Paula Hayes, Marge Hinge, Joan Hornig, Lauren Kalman, Eileen Keane, Heechan Kim, Chao-Hsien Kuo, Mariko Kusumoto, Peter Lane, Jessica Lichtenstein, Cannupa Hanska Luger, MoAnA Luu, Francesca Marcenaro, Shantell Martin x Hoek, Issey Miyake, Margo Morrison, Nick Moss, Jolie Ngo, Of Rare Origin, Richard Orlinski, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Faith Ringgold, Dame Zandra Rhodes and Andrew Logan, Roche Bobois, Chris Schanck, Kiki Smith, Carmen Tapia, Deborah Tseng, Claire Webb, Lorraine West, Diana Weymer, Kazumi Yoshida, and David Yurman.
Tickets for MAD Ball 2022 start at $300, a portion of which is tax deductible, and are available for purchase at thestore.madmuseum.org/collections/mad-ball-2022-tickets. For inquiries, contact Rebekka Grossman at 212.299.7712 or rebekka.grossman@madmuseum.org.
