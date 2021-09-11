Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Motown Magic Broadway Dinner Show

pixeltracker

Featuring the Hits & Hitmakers of the Motown Era

Sep. 11, 2021  
Motown Magic Broadway Dinner Show

Motown Magic Broadway Dinner Show Is a Must See!

Broadway & Local Performing Artists will WOW their guests with chart topping & show stopping tunes from the Motown era!

Combined with Dinner, prepared by, the Hilton Salt Lake City's award winning chef.

An Experience you won't want to miss!

The band is lead by SLC's own and extremely talented, Music Director, David Halliday of Lone Peak Sound & David Halliday Music.

Click HERE to purchase tickets


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You