Mother/Daughter Duo Present Their First Play DIGGING UP DADDY In A Workshop Reading

Established author Leanna Ellis has turned to the stage for her newest adventure. Joining teams with her daughter Caroline Jewell the pair are having their first premier of their play DIGGING UP DADDY in a workshop reading. Directed by powerhouse Christa Kimlicko Jones and featuring an all female cast; Caroline Jewell, Sara Hird and Samantha Ipema the workshop reading will premier on February 21st 2022 @ 7pm EST.

The play sees estranged sisters reunite at their father's home to clean out his house after his death. They dig through the baseball caps, record albums and fishing lures tangled with their memories, separating fantasy from reality.

Audience members are encouraged to stay for a short monitored talk-back after the reading.

Join us for celebrating a night of celebrating female energy and sisterhood!

What: DIGGING UP DADDY (a workshop reading) by Caroline Jewell and Leanna Ellis

When: February 21, 2022 @7pm EST (house opens @ 6:55pm)

Where: ZOOM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84466675325 (please remember to turn camera and sound off during reading)

Featuring: Caroline Jewell, Sara Hird, Samantha Ipema

Directed by: Christa Kimlicko Jones

Running time: 90min with no intermission. There will be a short talk-back afterwards.