Moonlit Wings' Young Performers Meet Arwen Monzon-Sanders From Disney's FROZEN

Young performers participating in Moonlit Wings Virtual Broadway Camp ended the week meeting with 10-year-old star Arwen Monzon-Sanders, from Disney's first national tour "Frozen," the musical.

"We hope to inspire our young performers by introducing them to stars their age, like Arwen who played Young Anna in 'Frozen' on tour" said Walid Chaya, Artistic Director/Founder of Moonlit Wings. When Chaya's acting programs at over six locations were cancelled this summer due to COVID-19, he remodeled the programs into a new online acting series in partnership with the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Virtual Broadway Camp is part of the series and includes special guest appearances. Creative kids meet online to explore short scripts inspired by Broadway hits, jam to popular show tunes, take on improvisation, and more over the week-long event.

Arwen answered many questions during the session, including these crowd favorites:

Question: What was it like auditioning for the role of "Young Anna"?

Arwen: I had four callbacks, it was crazy! I had to do a scene, we had to sing two songs, and I had to learn a handshake that Young Anna and Young Elsa did in the beginning of the show.

Question: What would you have done if you didn't land the role of "Young Anna?"

Arwen: I would be really upset but then I would just keep on going or following my dreams, because my next, favorite role, if I weren't in "Frozen," is "Young Nala," so I would just keep going on.

Question: What did you do to prepare before a show?

Arwen: Before the show we always go to the conductor's room and we always rehearse all the songs and all the scenes that we have to sing and do, and it's really fun.

Question: Is it hard to be an actor on Broadway?

Arwen: Well as soon as you start it might be hard because you have to memorize a lot of lines, but as soon as you keep training every single day and keep practicing, it get's less hard and a bit easier and easier.

Question: Have you ever faced a challenged on-stage?

Arwen: One time when I was on-stage and it was time for me to sing "Do You Want To Build A Snowman," I said "Elsa!" and turned the other way, I sprained my foot...and the audience all cheered for me, "You can do it, yeah, yeah girl," and then when I went off-stage, my ankle really hurt because I twisted it - but I'm so glad I made it.

Question: Does it feel intimidating to work with adult actors?

Arwen: Not really because they're my family, I don't need to be shy or scared or anything...I mean I love to perform, so I can perform in front of anyone I want to, I can perform in front of huge audience, it's what I was born to do. I love performing.

Question: Has it always been your dream to work on a Broadway show?

Arwen: I always have dreamed to be on Broadway and I always prayed for that. Every day I would write it on a note "God, please help me get "Frozen," help me be "Anna," it's my dream role, it's my dream musical to be in" and I got it, I was so happy. It was like a huge miracle.

Question: What's your favorite musical?

Arwen: My favorite musical is "Frozen" obviously...but I also like "Wicked" because I love the song "Defying Gravity."

Question: What shows, other than "Frozen", have you been in?

Arwen: I was Young Fiona in "Shrek Jr." the musical and I was Molly in "Annie."

Question: How did you get into loving musical theater?

Arwen: I started since I was four years old and I really enjoy it. My mom and dad have a band and they inspired me a lot...that's how I got the inspiration to start...I love singing and I love dancing, and I realized that musicals were a real thing...that they include all the stuff I love. Then I started getting into it and it's been the best thing ever.

Question: What advice would you give to young performers?

Arwen: Never stop dreaming, keep on following your dreams. No matter if you get something wrong, just keep on going. If you make a mistake, just keep on going...never give up, that's the best one, never give up on your dreams!

Due to popular demand, Moonlit Wings has scheduled this virtual Broadway Camp one last time at the end of the summer season and participants will meet a new surprise Broadway Star. Three weeks of online acting camps are currently available for registration at moonlitwings.org and include a different theme each session:

Aug. 10-14: Wonderful Wizards & Witches Virtual Camp

Aug. 17-21: The Greatest Showkid Virtual Camp

Aug. 24-28: Virtual Broadway Camp

Programs are available virtually to families based anywhere and directly to those residing in the Greater DC area, New York City and Los Angeles. This summer, Moonlit Wings will donate a portion of proceeds from all virtual camps and classes to the NAACP Education Fund.

Moonlit Wings Productions is a two-time WINNER of Washington Family Magazine's 2020 "Best for Families" contest for the categories of "Best Arts Program" and "Best Children's Theatre & Drama Instruction."

For more information about Moonlit Wings award-winning acting programs, please visit moonlitwings.org or email info@moonlitwings.org, and visit Fairfax County Park Authority's Online Parktakes for access to over 375 virtual programs this summer.

