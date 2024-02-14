Molly Shannon Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING As Series Moves to LA For Season Four

Molly Shannon is joining Only Murders in the Building as a recurring character in season four.

Deadline reports that the Saturday Night Live alum joins the cast as the series moves from New York City to Los Angeles for the upcoming season.

While plot details are under wraps, Shannon will play a powerful LA business woman who is drawn into the world of New York investigation. Season four will launch in California before the trio returns to The Arconia in NYC to solve Saz's murder.

Molly Shannon made her Broadway debut as Marge MacDougall in 2011's Promises, Promises. She has also been seen in popular TV shows like HBO's White Lotus; and award-winning films including Other People, Talladega Nights, and Promising Young Woman.

From the minds of Steve Martin, DAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Following the making of a Broadway musical, the third season featured Meryl Streep, Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos, joining stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.