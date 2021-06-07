Mobile Stage Offers Free Drag Shows All Month Long

FagSigns, a Brooklyn based neon signage company that serves the LGBTQ+ community, presents the inaugural series of the Mobile Drag Performance Unit (MDPU), June 12th, 19th, and 26th. Taking the form of a 12ft trailer converted into a mobile stage equipped with a DJ booth and all the trappings of a performance venue, the project will transplant the experience of queer reverie by bringing performers to the street for nine free shows for audiences of all ages.

Following an exceptional year in which many businesses and industries shuttered, the Mobile Drag Performance Unit was formulated to restart New York City's nightlife by highlighting the Drag industry -- a community that was heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Featuring performances by Brita filter, Lagoona Bloo, DJ Lady Simon (June 12); Robyn Banks, Robin Fierce, Lola Michele Kiki, Hibiscus, DJ IVENCHY (June 19); Scarlet Envy, Xunami Muse, Essa Noche, DJ Loyaalteee (June 26) and more, MDPU collaborates with new generations of performers to bring levity following the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, while standing for social equality and championing inclusivity. All performances will take place across 4 locations: Downtown Brooklyn's Albee Square, Greenpoint's Walt Whitman Library/Stonewall Houses (the largest LGBTQ-elder housing development in the country), the DUMBO Archway and Dock Street.

"Drag is an art form that actualizes transformation in society, acting as the paratroopers of the LGBTQ+ community who represent social equality using entertainment and theatre as vehicles to reach the public," explains FagSigns GEO (Gay Executive Officer) Matthew Day Perez. "Mobile Drag Performance Unit, thanks to the support of the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, is a colorful and bright way to celebrate Pride, the re-emergence of New York, and bring the community back together again after a year of isolation."

Community partners for MDPU include Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, Dumbo Improvement District, New York State, Stonewall Houses, Superfine, and Via.