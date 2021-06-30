MoMA And MoMA PS1 Announce Summer Programming Details

As The Museum of Modern Art will welcome visitors to experience its world-class collection galleries and exhibitions this summer, it will continue to offer extended hours on Saturdays until 7:00 p.m. MoMA has resumed in-person film screenings, including Thursday-evening outdoor screenings in the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden from July 8 through August 26 and matinee screenings in the Roy and Niuta Titus Theater 1; Virtual Cinema screenings will also continue online. And, by popular demand, the Museum is pleased to announce the extension of the landmark exhibition Alexander Calder: Modern from the Start through January 15, 2022.



In addition to Calder, this summer's exhibitions include Cézanne Drawing (through September 25), Automania (July 4, 2021-January 2, 2022), and Fotoclubismo: Brazilian Modernist Photography, 1946-1964 (through September 26). In the Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio, Sung Hwan Kim's Temper Clay is on view through July 18, followed by Shigeko Kubota: Liquid Reality (August 21, 2021-January 2, 2022). In the Roy and Niuta Titus and Morita galleries, Neelon Crawford: Filmmaker is on view July 24-spring 2022. In the Museum's ever-evolving collection galleries, over 250 works have recently been installed throughout 30 galleries on the second, fourth, and fifth floors.



At MoMA PS1, summer highlights include Niki de Saint Phalle: Structures for Life (through September 6), Gregg Bordowitz: I Wanna Be Well (through October 11), and Black Trans Liberation: Memoriam and Deliverance (through July 26). PS1 will offer extended hours until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the summer, and the pioneering outdoor music series Warm Up will return, with details to be announced.

Family Activities

A free Hey Kids! Activity Guide is available for download to print at home or to pick up onsite in the Samuel and Ronnie Heyman Lobby, including prompts for movement, writing, and drawing activities to do in front of artworks at the Museum. This summer, a free family activity guide focused on Automania will also be available in English and Spanish. More information about these and other family offerings are available at moma.org/family.

MoMA Member Events

With a return to onsite membership offerings, MoMA members can enjoy exclusive afterhours access to Cézanne Drawing, Automania, Alexander Calder: Modern from the Start, and the Sculpture Garden during Member Evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 14, as well as a family film outdoor screening of The Mitchells vs. The Machines in the Sculpture Garden in conjunction with Automania (also on view in the Sculpture Garden) on July 23. In addition to these in-person events, virtual offerings continue, including an online Member Roundtable on Automania on August 24.

MoMA members enjoy free admission, Member Previews and Last Looks for select exhibitions, member-only events, and more. Information about the membership program is available at membership.moma.org.

Dining

New outdoor refreshments are available in the Sculpture Garden during Museum hours, weather permitting. Offerings include light bites, cocktails, beer, and wine. The Terrace Café, located on the sixth floor, is open for full-service dining outdoors and will introduce indoor dining in July. Museum members receive a 10% discount at the above dining locations. For menus, please visit moma.org/visit/eating.

Union Square Hospitality Group has announced the imminent return of The Modern. The lively Bar Room will reopen in July with executive chef Thomas Allan's vividly seasonal contemporary cooking à la carte, along with an award-winning wine program and carefully curated cocktails, beer, and spirits. Guests have the option of sitting in The Bar Room, the adjacent lounge, at the vibrant 24-seat marble bar, and, new this summer, at the Sculpture Garden terrace for outdoor seating, weather permitting. The Modern Dining Room is expected to reopen in the fall. The Modern holds four James Beard Foundation Awards, three stars from the New York Times, and two Michelin stars. Stay tuned to themodernnyc.com for reopening updates and details.

Digital Offerings

New digital offerings this summer include an audio tour from the artist Tourmaline exploring sites of freedom dreaming in Manhattan, produced on the occasion of Juneteenth. A video capturing the more than yearlong project to restore MoMA's VW Bug in preparation for Automania will launch in July as part of MoMA's Conservation Stories video series, and Film Vault Summer Camp returns this August with a chance to stream treasures from MoMA's film collection. Hyundai Card Video Views continues every month this summer, with two-week exclusive screenings of videos from MoMA's collection, along with a special introduction by the artist, and UNIQLO ArtSpeaks videos by staff across MoMA launch every Friday on Instagram and YouTube.

MoMA Stores

MoMA's Museum Store and Design Stores offer unique products inspired by the Museum's collection and exhibitions and selected in collaboration with MoMA's curators and experts. Summer-ready finds include ice pop makers, paddle ball sets, inflatable pools, classic spaghetti beach chairs, and more. The Skateroom Pop-Up, online and in Soho through August 15, features MoMA exclusive, limited-edition skateboards with reproductions of baseball-themed artworks by Raymond Pettibon.

The Museum Store - 11 West 53 Street, New York

Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

MoMA Design Store - 44 West 53rd Street, New York

Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.;

Saturday 11:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

MoMA Design Store Soho - 81 Spring Street, New York

Monday-Friday 12:00-7:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

The health, safety, and experience of all visitors remains MoMA's top priority. Up-to-date information on visiting the Museum is available at moma.org/visit/tips.