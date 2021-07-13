Mo Rocca, Alfie Fuller, Julie Halston, Ann Harada & More to Star in FAIRYCAKES World Premiere Off-Broadway

Producer Thomas Laub announced today that five time Tony Award-nominee, Drama Desk Award, and two-time Outer Critics Circle Award winner Douglas Carter Beane's newest play, Fairycakes, will mark its world premiere this fall at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), home to many of Beane's first plays, beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Beane will direct the cast which features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca ("CBS Sunday Morning", Spelling Bee), Alfie Fuller (BLKS), Jackie Hoffman (Xanadu, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Kuhoo Verma (Hulu's "Plan B", Octet), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Jamen Nanthakumar (The Kill One Race), Julie Halston (Tootsie, The Divine Sister), Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, Lysistrata Jones). Additional casting will be announced soon.

Scenic Design is by Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Music contributions by Lewis Flinn.

Performances will run Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets are available now starting at $35 on www.FairycakesThePlay.com; and the TodayTix® app.

An all-star cast of theatrical favorites comes together in this uproarious clash of A Midsummer Night's Dream and old-world fairy tales from Douglas Carter Beane.

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day.

So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

Douglas Carter Beane says, "After this last year and a half, I wanted to create a show with characters learning to get along with one another, characters finding connections, characters owning their mistakes, trying to be better, and forgiving others for their failings. And finally, after this time away from it, I wanted to be in a theater and laugh with a bunch of strangers, to be with this cast of five-star comedians, me writing as funny as I can in the Greenwich House Theater, my theatrical home."

Fairycakes is proud to be the first production of the new season to work in allyship with Broadway for Racial Justice (www.bfrj.com) on creating a safe, equitable space for artists and audiences alike. More details to be released shortly.

For all information go to www.FairycakesThePlay.com