Misty Copeland and Joseph Phillips Launch SWANS FOR RELIEF Initiative to Help Unemployed Ballet Dancers
American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland and former colleague, "Ballet's Golden Boy" Joseph Phillips, have joined forces with The Entertainment Industry Foundation, with seed funding provided by K Period Media, to launch Swans for Relief, a virtual ballet event to raise needed funds to help ballet dancers around the world maintain their living expenses through this challenging and uncertain time. Ballet companies are largely dependent on revenue from performances to pay their dancers and fund their operations. With rehearsals and performances cancelled globally, many dancers are unable to depend on paychecks and face the hardship of paying rent and buying food and other necessities.
Swans for Relief will unite 32 ballerinas representing 22 companies from 14 countries, including the U.S., China, Russia, Denmark, France, Cuba, Australia, Norway, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Austria, England, and Canada. Dancers will perform the iconic variation from The Dying Swan, Le Cyne (The Swan), accompanied by world-renowned cellist Wade Davis.
Swans for Relief launches on Wednesday, May 6. Supporters may view the video and/or donate at https://charity.gofundme.com/SwansForRelief. Fundraising for Swans for Relief will be administered by EIF, a Charity Navigator, 4-star charity that meets all 20 BBB charity standards. All proceeds will be distributed to the relief funds of each of the artists' respective companies, or other arts/dance-based relief funds in the event that a company is not set up to receive donations.
"Art brings people together to provide a beautiful escape, and ballet in particular is a very unifying experience both on and off the stage, filled with history and imagination," said Copeland. "Throughout my career, it has been very important for me to bring more attention and awareness to this art form. The theater thrives on people coming together to experience a performance. Because of the coronavirus, the livelihood and careers of dancers are in jeopardy, and this will continue to have massive effects even after we start to re-open our cities."
"With no timetable for when it will be safe to return to theaters to see a performance, dancers' careers remain uncertain," said Phillips. "We created Swans for Relief to support each other and showcase the amazing artistry of these talented ballerinas from around the world. It's an opportunity to connect and raise crucial funds for ballet companies, as we all wait to return to our respective workplaces."
The complete list of dancers, their companies and countries, is listed in full below.
Performers:
Stella Abrera, American Ballet Theatre, USA
Precious Adams, English National Ballet, England
Nathalia Arja, Miami City Ballet, USA
Isabella Boylston, American Ballet Theatre, USA
Skylar Brandt, American Ballet Theatre, USA
Misty Copeland, American Ballet Theatre, USA
Monike Cristina, Joburg Ballet, South Africa
Ashley Ellis, Boston Ballet, USA
Greta Elizondo, Nacional de Danza Mexico, Mexico
Nikisha Fogo, Vienna State Ballet, Austria
Angelica Generosa, Pacific Northwest Ballet, USA
Sarah Hay, Freelance Ballerina, USA
Francesca Hayward, The Royal Ballet, England
Robyn Hendricks, The Australian Ballet, Australia
Whitney Jensen, The Norwegian National Ballet, Norway
Yuriko Kajiya, Houston Ballet, USA
Maria Khoreva, Mariinsky Theatre, Russia
Ako Kondo, The Australian Ballet, Australia
Misa Kuranaga, San Francisco Ballet, USA
Stephanie Kurlow, Freelance Ballerina (First Hijabi Ballerina), Australia
Sara Mearns, New York City Ballet, USA
Ginett Moncho, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba
Katherine Ochoa, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba
Hannah O'Neill, Paris Opera Ballet, France
Denise Parungao, Ballet Philippines, Philippines
Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet, USA
Tina Pereira, The National Ballet of Canada, Canada
Ida Praetorius, The Royal Danish Ballet, Denmark
Jemima Reyes, Ballet Philippines, Philippines
Ingrid Silva, Dance Theatre of Harlem, USA
Bianca Teixeira, San Francisco Ballet, USA
Xu Yan, The National Ballet of China, China
Le Cygne with music by Camille Saint-Saëns, performed by cellist Wade Davis (USA)
