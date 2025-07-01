Milwaukee Musicians Union Condemns Milwaukee Ballet's Move to Recorded Music for THE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Milwaukee Musicians Association, AFM Local 8, has issued a strong statement criticizing the Milwaukee Ballet’s decision to forgo live music in favor of recorded tracks for its 2025 production of The Nutcracker.

In the statement, the union expressed deep concern over the change, noting that The Nutcracker is often the first introduction many Wisconsinites have to classical music and ballet. The organization warned that replacing live music undermines the authenticity of the experience and severs the essential connection between musicians, dancers, and audiences.

“Live music is the beating heart of productions like The Nutcracker,” the statement read. “Recorded music, no matter how well-produced, cannot replicate the dynamic and spontaneous connection between live musicians and dancers, or the energy shared with audiences.”

AFM Local 8 emphasized that live performance is integral not only to artistic quality but also to the livelihoods of local musicians. The group called the move a “crude and draconian cut” and argued that the decision is not an effective or responsible cost-saving measure.

“This is the wrong way to save a tiny percentage of the Company’s overall budget,” the statement continued. “Collaboration and creativity are at the core of the arts; we remain open and eager to work with the Ballet to find paths forward that allow live music to continue enriching Milwaukee's cherished artistic heritage.”

The union called on Milwaukee Ballet to reconsider its decision.

On their website, the Milwaukee Ballet notes "Milwaukee Ballet is proud to maintain its own orchestra of talented musicians. Their artistry helps to set the stage, accompanying our dancers as they bring theatrical story ballets to life." The Orchestra is led by Music Director Andrew Sills and Associate Conductor Pasquale Laurino.

