Milo Manheim Expresses Hope to Pursue More Theater and Broadway Roles

Milo Manheim is ready for Broadway. During the premiere of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the performer, who recently concluded his run as Seymour in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, shared his plans to continue his theatrical career.

“I absolutely hope to do more theater. The plan is, the goal if you will, is to go back and forth between film and theater for the rest of my life. I love them both so much,” Manheim said to Variety. "Just Broadway in general is calling my name. I can hear it all the way here in L.A. But I’m sure I’ll be back on that New York stage at some point,” the actor teased.

Manheim made his New York debut earlier this year in Little Shop of Horrors, starring alongside Elizabeth Gillies. Previously, he lent his voice to Deaf West's production of American Idiot in 2024 in Los Angeles. Best known for his turn as Zed in Disney's popular Zombies franchise, he also appeared as a dancer in Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, the TV series School Spirits, and the musical film Journey to Bethlehem.

He is reprising his Zombies role in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, which premieres July 10 on Disney Channel before coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 11. The movie follows power couple Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires.

Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

Photo credit: Disney/Richard Harbaugh