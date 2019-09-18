Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Opens With Belgian Group VOX LUMINIS, October 19
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts opens its 2019-2020 Early Music series with the Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis in Stabat Mater
Saturday, October 19, 2019, 8:00 p.m.
Church of St. Mary the Virgin
(145 West 46th Street between 6th & 7th Avenues) Tickets starting at $30; Students with valid ID: starting at $7
The first piece Belgian ensemble Vox Luminis ever sang together was Stabat Mater, Scarlatti's masterpiece about the Virgin Mary that pays homage to the great tradition of polyphony. This signature work anchors a collection of powerfully moving compositions depicting the suffering of the Mother of God at the foot of the cross, fittingly performed in the Church of St. Mary the Virgin.
Program:
Domenico Scarlatti Stabat Mater for ten voices
Alessandro Della Ciaia Lamentatio Virginis in despositione Filii de cruce
Claudio Monteverdi Lamento della ninfa
Claudio Monteverdi Adoramus te Christe
Anonymous Lamentation de la Vierge au Croix
Antonio Lotti Crucifixus a 8
Vox Luminis, founded in 2004 in Namur, Belgium, is an ensemble specializing in the performance of 16th-18th century vocal music. Every year, the ensemble releases on average two discs and offers its audience more than 60 concerts on Belgian, European, and international stages.
Vox Luminis defines itself as a group of soloists with a variable combination (with a base from the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague) and of a continuo, additional instrumentalists or a full orchestra, depending on the repertoire. The repertoire is essentially Italian, English, and German and spans the sixteenth through the eighteenth centuries. Since its creation, the ensemble has been noted for its cohesion and it charms with the personality of every timbre and the homogeneity of the voices.
The ensemble can count thirteen recordings to its name. It has won many awards including the prestigious Gramophone Recording of the Year (2012), for Musicalische Exequien by Heinrich Schütz. Recent releases from Alpha Classics are the Abendmusiken by Buxtehude and King Arthur by Purcell. In 2018, Vox Luminis won the BBC Music Magazine Award in the category "Choral Award Winner," and KLARA named them "ensemble of the year."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
Renée Fleming Will Lead a North American Tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Aw... (read more)
Lady Gaga Rumored to Be Considering Role in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film
Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on American Horror Story and in A... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)