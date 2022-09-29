Miller Theatre Presents A Composer Portrait Of Italy's LUCA FRANCESCONI, November 3

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2022-23 Composer Portraits series with Luca Francesconi.

Ensemble Signal performs two large-scale works by the Italian composer in a concert rescheduled from last season. The program also features an onstage discussion with Luca Francesconi and Melissa Smey, Thursday, November 3, 8:00 P.M. at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street). Tickets starting at $20; Students with valid ID starting at $10

The adventurous Ensemble Signal returns to perform two important premieres by Italian composer Luca Francesconi, whose "music is the result of a fearless creative voraciousness" (The Guardian) and who studied with Stockhausen and Berio. His Portrait-long overdue from two separate postponements over the course of the pandemic-features a pair of works, including the New York premiere of Trauma Etudes-a large-scale, powerful piece that reflects on the human experience of trauma in a modern world.

Program:

Trauma Etudes (2018) New York premiere

Unexpected End of Formula (2008) U.S. premiere

Artists:

Lauren Radnofsky, cello

Ensemble Signal

Brad Lubman, conductor

Paul Coleman, sound director

